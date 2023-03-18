The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 235.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.

Sacramento has an average total of 239.1 in its contests this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings are 39-30-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 30 out of the 42 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Sacramento has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 65.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 37 53.6% 120.9 233.6 118.2 231.4 235.9 Wizards 20 28.6% 112.7 233.6 113.2 231.4 225.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it does in road games (22-12-0).

The Kings average 120.9 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 113.2 the Wizards give up.

When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 32-15 against the spread and 38-9 overall.

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Kings and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 39-30 13-11 34-35 Wizards 34-36 12-14 35-35

Kings vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Wizards 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 32-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-7 38-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-7 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 15-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-22 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-23

