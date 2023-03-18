Kings vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.
Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|235.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.
- Sacramento has an average total of 239.1 in its contests this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings are 39-30-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won 30 out of the 42 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Sacramento has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 65.5% chance to win.
Kings vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|37
|53.6%
|120.9
|233.6
|118.2
|231.4
|235.9
|Wizards
|20
|28.6%
|112.7
|233.6
|113.2
|231.4
|225.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.
- Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it does in road games (22-12-0).
- The Kings average 120.9 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 113.2 the Wizards give up.
- When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 32-15 against the spread and 38-9 overall.
Kings vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|39-30
|13-11
|34-35
|Wizards
|34-36
|12-14
|35-35
Kings vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Kings
|Wizards
|120.9
|112.7
|1
|23
|32-15
|15-7
|38-9
|15-7
|118.2
|113.2
|28
|14
|15-2
|31-22
|13-4
|30-23
