The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 235.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 total points.
  • Sacramento has an average total of 239.1 in its contests this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings are 39-30-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 30 out of the 42 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 65.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 37 53.6% 120.9 233.6 118.2 231.4 235.9
Wizards 20 28.6% 112.7 233.6 113.2 231.4 225.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings have hit the over five times.
  • Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it does in road games (22-12-0).
  • The Kings average 120.9 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 113.2 the Wizards give up.
  • When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 32-15 against the spread and 38-9 overall.

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Kings and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 39-30 13-11 34-35
Wizards 34-36 12-14 35-35

Kings vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Wizards
120.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.7
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
32-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-7
38-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-7
118.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
15-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-22
13-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-23

