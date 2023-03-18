Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.2 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) visit Lauri Markkanen (14th, 25.4) and the Utah Jazz (33-36) on March 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Celtics.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBC Sports Networks

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Utah is 24-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.

The Jazz average five more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Utah is 29-16.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118.4 points per game at home, 2.2 more than away (116.2). On defense they give up 115.3 per game, 3.8 fewer points than on the road (119.1).

In 2022-23 Utah is conceding 3.8 fewer points per game at home (115.3) than on the road (119.1).

This season the Jazz are collecting fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (26.3).

Jazz Injuries