The Utah Jazz (33-36) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Jordan Clarkson, ahead of a Saturday, March 18 game against the Boston Celtics (49-22) at Vivint Arena, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz's last contest on Monday ended in a 119-115 loss to the Heat. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 38 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Hand 20.8 4 4.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out (Hamstring), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz put up an average of 117.2 points per game, five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow.

Utah is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

The Jazz have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 114.6 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Utah makes 1.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.8 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Jazz's 113.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in the NBA, and the 113.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in the league.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 233.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.