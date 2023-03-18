A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) visit Lauri Markkanen (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (33-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 233.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 35 of 69 games this season.
  • Utah has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, one more point than this game's point total.
  • Utah is 39-30-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 31 43.7% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.4 227.5
Jazz 35 50.7% 117.2 234.8 117.2 229.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, Utah is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-15-0 ATS (.583).
  • The Jazz score an average of 117.2 points per game, five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Utah is 32-13 against the spread and 29-16 overall.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 37-34 22-27 37-34
Jazz 39-30 16-5 40-29

Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Jazz
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
25-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-13
32-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
28-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-11
36-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-14

