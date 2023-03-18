Jazz vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (49-22) visit Lauri Markkanen (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (33-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 35 of 69 games this season.
- Utah has a 234.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, one more point than this game's point total.
- Utah is 39-30-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Utah has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|31
|43.7%
|117.6
|234.8
|112.2
|229.4
|227.5
|Jazz
|35
|50.7%
|117.2
|234.8
|117.2
|229.4
|231.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, Utah is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-15-0 ATS (.583).
- The Jazz score an average of 117.2 points per game, five more points than the 112.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Utah is 32-13 against the spread and 29-16 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|37-34
|22-27
|37-34
|Jazz
|39-30
|16-5
|40-29
Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Jazz
|117.6
|117.2
|4
|6
|25-10
|32-13
|32-3
|29-16
|112.2
|117.2
|7
|22
|28-19
|24-11
|36-11
|21-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.