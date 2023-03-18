Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) take on the Boston Celtics (49-22) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +387 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.2 (22nd in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up 234.8 points per game between them, 1.3 more than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 37-31-3 ATS this season.

Utah has covered 38 times in 69 games with a spread this season.

Jazz and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 +850 Celtics +330 +150 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jazz? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.