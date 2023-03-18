Jazz vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) take on the Boston Celtics (49-22) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-4)
|233.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|233.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-3.5)
|233
|-170
|+140
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +387 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- The Jazz score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.2 (22nd in league) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up 234.8 points per game between them, 1.3 more than this game's total.
- These teams give up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston is 37-31-3 ATS this season.
- Utah has covered 38 times in 69 games with a spread this season.
Jazz and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|+850
|Celtics
|+330
|+150
|-
