The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) meet on Friday at 12:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on truTV.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 202nd.

The Musketeers record 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls allow (68.9).

When Xavier totals more than 68.9 points, it is 23-3.

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

This season, Kennesaw State has a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.

The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 123rd.

The Owls score just 1.2 more points per game (75.3) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (74.1).

Kennesaw State is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier scores 83.6 points per game in home games, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Musketeers cede 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Xavier has played worse at home this year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage on the road.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kennesaw State scores 80.4 points per game. Away, it averages 71.2.

In 2022-23 the Owls are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (71.2).

Kennesaw State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 DePaul W 89-84 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Creighton W 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Marquette L 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Kennesaw State - Greensboro Coliseum

Kennesaw State Schedule