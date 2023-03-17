Friday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) and USC Trojans (21-9) going head to head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Trojans lost their last matchup 56-48 against Oregon State on Wednesday.

USC vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

USC vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, USC 64

USC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Trojans defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 55-46, on January 15.

The Trojans have six wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

USC has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

USC 2022-23 Best Wins

55-46 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on January 15

71-54 on the road over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on January 29

68-65 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 25

51-44 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 20

56-51 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on February 10

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits defeated the Louisville Cardinals (No. 19 in our computer rankings) in a 65-55 win on November 21 -- their signature win of the season.

South Dakota State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (18).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 74) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 171) on February 2

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

In conference games, USC tallies fewer points per game (61.2) than its overall average (64.4).

The Trojans are posting 67.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 62.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, USC is ceding 51.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 59.6.

The Trojans have been scoring 61.4 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 64.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

South Dakota State Performance Insights