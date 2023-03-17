The No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (22-9) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UNLV vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels put up 13.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wolverines allow (63.5).

When it scores more than 63.5 points, UNLV is 27-1.

Michigan's record is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wolverines record 74.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.4 the Lady Rebels allow.

Michigan has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

When UNLV allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 25-0.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.

The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.

UNLV Schedule