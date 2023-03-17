The No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (22-9) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UNLV vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Rebels put up 13.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wolverines allow (63.5).
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, UNLV is 27-1.
  • Michigan's record is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
  • The Wolverines record 74.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.4 the Lady Rebels allow.
  • Michigan has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
  • When UNLV allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 25-0.
  • This year the Wolverines are shooting 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.
  • The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 Nevada W 84-47 Thomas & Mack Center
3/7/2023 San Diego State W 71-68 Thomas & Mack Center
3/8/2023 Wyoming W 71-60 Thomas & Mack Center
3/17/2023 Michigan - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.