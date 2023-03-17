How to Watch the UNLV vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (22-9) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UNLV vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Rebels put up 13.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wolverines allow (63.5).
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, UNLV is 27-1.
- Michigan's record is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Wolverines record 74.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.4 the Lady Rebels allow.
- Michigan has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
- When UNLV allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 25-0.
- This year the Wolverines are shooting 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.
- The Lady Rebels' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.3 higher than the Wolverines have conceded.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|Nevada
|W 84-47
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|San Diego State
|W 71-68
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/8/2023
|Wyoming
|W 71-60
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/17/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.