UNLV vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 71-60 victory over Wyoming in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNLV vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels' best win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 27 over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wolverines are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNLV is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on November 27
- 71-68 over San Diego State (No. 86) on March 7
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 86) on February 25
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 7
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 90) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels' +488 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per outing (121st in college basketball).
- UNLV has averaged 0.3 fewer points in MWC games (76.9) than overall (77.2).
- At home, the Lady Rebels score 78.9 points per game. On the road, they average 75.3.
- At home, UNLV allows 60.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 65.8.
- The Lady Rebels have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 76.3 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 77.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.