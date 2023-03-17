Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 71-60 victory over Wyoming in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNLV vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels' best win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 27 over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Wolverines are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNLV is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on November 27

71-68 over San Diego State (No. 86) on March 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 86) on February 25

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 7

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 90) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNLV Performance Insights