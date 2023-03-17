The No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the No. 12 VCU Rams (27-7) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 22-2 overall.

The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gaels sit at 131st.

The 71.4 points per game the Gaels score are 8.5 more points than the Rams allow (62.9).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.5% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.

VCU is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 222nd.

The Rams' 71.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels give up to opponents.

VCU is 23-4 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) puts up 74.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Gaels are ceding 57.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 62.9.

Saint Mary's (CA) is averaging 7.9 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.2 fewer threes and 2.1000000000000014% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.1, 40.1%).

VCU Home & Away Comparison

At home VCU is putting up 73 points per game, 4.3 more than it is averaging away (68.7).

The Rams allow 61.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.

VCU sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Gonzaga L 77-68 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 BYU W 76-69 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Gonzaga L 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 VCU - MVP Arena

VCU Schedule