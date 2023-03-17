Miami vs. Drake: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup in this article.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-1.5)
|146.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|Miami (-2)
|146.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Miami (-2.5)
|147.5
|-135
|+115
Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Miami has covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games have hit the over.
- Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Miami is 29th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).
- The Hurricanes' national championship odds are the same now (+10000) compared to the beginning of the season (+10000).
- The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Drake Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +60000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 14th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
