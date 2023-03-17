How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 2:45 PM.
Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 23-3 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.
- The Golden Eagles put up 79.9 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Catamounts give up.
- Marquette is 24-5 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, three percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- Vermont is 17-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.
- The Catamounts' 73 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- Vermont has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Marquette has played better at home this season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).
- Marquette is draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Vermont is scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).
- In 2022-23 the Catamounts are giving up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67.6).
- At home, Vermont knocks down 8.9 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 72-70
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|UConn
|W 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Xavier
|W 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|NJIT
|W 84-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/7/2023
|Binghamton
|W 79-57
|Costello Athletic Center
|3/11/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 72-59
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Nationwide Arena
