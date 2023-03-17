How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) and the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.
- The Cyclones put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Panthers allow (70.1).
- Iowa State is 11-2 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 71st.
- The Panthers' 75.6 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 62.8 the Cyclones give up.
- Pittsburgh is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Iowa State has played better at home this season, posting 72.0 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones are ceding 56.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 68.2.
- In home games, Iowa State is draining 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Pittsburgh is scoring 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).
- At home, the Panthers allow 66.9 points per game. On the road, they give up 70.8.
- Pittsburgh knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-81
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Duke
|L 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/14/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.