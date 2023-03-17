A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (22-8) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) on Friday at Purcell Pavilion. The contest tips off at 6:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays allow.

Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Creighton is 19-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59).

Creighton has a 19-4 record when scoring more than 59 points.

Mississippi State is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Bluejays shoot 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Villanova L 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/17/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule