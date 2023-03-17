The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) meet on Friday at 1:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TNT.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have made.

Baylor is 15-4 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 266th.

The Bears record 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos give up (65.6).

When Baylor scores more than 65.6 points, it is 18-6.

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

UCSB is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 71st.

The Gauchos put up an average of 72.2 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bears give up.

When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 23-7.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Baylor has fared better at home this season, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game on the road.

The Bears are giving up 66.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (75.9).

At home, Baylor is draining one more treys per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 UCSB is averaging 5.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (69.6).

At home the Gauchos are allowing 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they are on the road (67.1).

At home, UCSB drains 6.9 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 74-68 Gallagher-Iba Arena 3/4/2023 Iowa State L 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Iowa State L 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 UCSB - Ball Arena

UCSB Schedule