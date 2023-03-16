The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (21-8) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:10 PM. Arizona is favored by 14.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total for the matchup is set at 154.

Arizona vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -14.5 154

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arizona vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 17-16-1 against the spread this season.

Arizona has been at least a -1091 moneyline favorite 10 times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 91.6% chance to win.

Princeton is 15-12-0 against the spread this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Tigers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +700 moneyline listed for this contest.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Princeton has a 12.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154 % of Games Over 154 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 18 52.9% 82.7 158.7 71.5 140.1 153.2 Princeton 7 25.9% 76 158.7 68.6 140.1 142.8

Additional Arizona vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Arizona is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Seven of Wildcats' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Princeton has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have hit the over seven times.

The Wildcats average 14.1 more points per game (82.7) than the Tigers allow (68.6).

Arizona is 13-12-1 against the spread and 23-3 overall when scoring more than 68.6 points.

The Tigers' 76 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 71.5 the Wildcats give up.

Princeton is 9-6 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 71.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Arizona vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 17-16-1 4-6-1 18-16-0 Princeton 15-12-0 0-0 15-11-1

Arizona vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Arizona Princeton 15-2 Home Record 11-3 6-4 Away Record 7-4 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.