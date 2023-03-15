A spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket is at stake when Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) meet on Wednesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:10 PM, live on truTV. Arizona State has been named a 2.5-point favorite as these teams hope to advance to the first round. The point total for the matchup is set at 135.5.

Nevada vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -2.5 135.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wolf Pack Betting Records & Stats

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 135.5 points in 19 of 28 games this season.

Nevada's matchups this season have a 139.5-point average over/under, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Nevada has compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread.

Nevada has come away with four wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Nevada has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nevada vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 13 43.3% 70.3 142.9 67.7 134.6 137.7 Nevada 19 67.9% 72.6 142.9 66.9 134.6 138.3

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

Nevada is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Wolf Pack have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 72.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 67.7 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

Nevada has put together a 10-4 ATS record and a 15-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 12-18-0 4-12 14-16-0 Nevada 17-11-0 5-4 16-12-0

Nevada vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits

Arizona State Nevada 10-5 Home Record 14-1 7-6 Away Record 6-7 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.