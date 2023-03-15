There are plenty of wagers available on the Nevada-Arizona State game, and you're in luck if you're a new player -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus for new users in areas where online sports betting is legal!

Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Line: Arizona State -2.5

Arizona State -2.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -145, Nevada +120

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to put money on the Wolf Pack's game versus the Sun Devils but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Wolf Pack (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Wolf Pack to take down the Sun Devils with those odds, and the Wolf Pack emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Wolf Pack at +2.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or better chance to cash in with a win. In this case, the +2.5 means that the Wolf Pack must win, tie, or stop the Sun Devils from winning by three or more points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Sun Devils would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

If you choose to gamble, please do it responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.