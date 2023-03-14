A pair of streaking squads meet when the Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-6) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (24-31-11) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have won three straight, but the Flyers are on a three-game losing streak.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have recorded a 7-2-1 record after putting up 30 total goals (three power-play goals on 17 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 23 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-190)

Golden Knights (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.3)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 11-6-17 in overtime contests on their way to a 41-20-6 overall record.

In the 28 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-8-3 record (good for 37 points).

In the nine games this season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has scored two goals in 17 games this season (4-9-4 record, 12 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 39 games (36-2-1, 73 points).

In the 22 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-7-0 to record 30 points.

In the 31 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 21-7-3 (45 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-12-2 (34 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.55 30th 8th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 15th 32 Shots 29.4 25th 11th 30.9 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 19th 20.6% Power Play % 15.1% 32nd 16th 79.4% Penalty Kill % 75% 25th

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

