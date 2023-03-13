The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) match up against the Sacramento Kings (40-26) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Domantas Sabonis of the Kings is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, March 13

Monday, March 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Suns on Saturday, 128-119. Their high scorer was Harrison Barnes with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Harrison Barnes 19 6 0 0 0 1 Malik Monk 18 4 5 2 1 4 De'Aaron Fox 18 4 6 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7), and produces 19 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is No. 1 on the Kings in scoring (25.4 points per game) and assists (6.3), and posts 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Barnes gets the Kings 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kings get 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.5 12.6 7.5 1 0.5 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 24 3.1 5.4 1.7 0 1.5 Kevin Huerter 16 2.7 2.8 1.1 0.4 2.9 Harrison Barnes 15.8 5 1.6 0.5 0.3 1.3 Keegan Murray 10.2 4.3 2.2 1.1 0.6 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.