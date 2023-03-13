Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - March 13
The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) match up against the Sacramento Kings (40-26) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Domantas Sabonis of the Kings is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, March 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Suns on Saturday, 128-119. Their high scorer was Harrison Barnes with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Harrison Barnes
|19
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Malik Monk
|18
|4
|5
|2
|1
|4
|De'Aaron Fox
|18
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7), and produces 19 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- De'Aaron Fox is No. 1 on the Kings in scoring (25.4 points per game) and assists (6.3), and posts 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Barnes gets the Kings 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Kings get 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.
- Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|20.5
|12.6
|7.5
|1
|0.5
|0.3
|De'Aaron Fox
|24
|3.1
|5.4
|1.7
|0
|1.5
|Kevin Huerter
|16
|2.7
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|2.9
|Harrison Barnes
|15.8
|5
|1.6
|0.5
|0.3
|1.3
|Keegan Murray
|10.2
|4.3
|2.2
|1.1
|0.6
|2
