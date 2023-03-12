Golden Knights vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After Jordan Kyrou's three-goal showing in the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues (29-31-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on .
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Blues (+125)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 26 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has gone 21-11 (winning 65.6%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 26 of 66 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|208 (15th)
|Goals
|199 (20th)
|179 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (28th)
|34 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (22nd)
|32 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (12th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 15th in the league with 208 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Golden Knights have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 179 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +29.
