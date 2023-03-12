After Jordan Kyrou's three-goal showing in the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues (29-31-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on .

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Blues (+125) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 26 of their 44 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has gone 21-11 (winning 65.6%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 26 of 66 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 208 (15th) Goals 199 (20th) 179 (8th) Goals Allowed 236 (28th) 34 (25th) Power Play Goals 38 (22nd) 32 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 15th in the league with 208 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Golden Knights have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 179 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +29.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.