Kris Dunn and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 131-124 win over the Magic (his previous game) Dunn produced 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

We're going to examine Dunn's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 4.3 PRA 19.5 21.8 PR 14.5 17.5 3PM 0.5 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kris Dunn's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 1.1% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

He's put up 2.4 threes per game, or 0.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Hornets give up 117.5 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the league, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 26.1 per game.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dunn or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.