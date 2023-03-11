Kings vs. Suns Injury Report Today - March 11
The Sacramento Kings (39-26) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, De'Aaron Fox, heading into a Saturday, March 11 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (37-29) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Kings head into this game on the heels of a 122-117 victory over the Knicks on Thursday. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the team with 24 points (adding 13 rebounds and 10 assists).
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|25.5
|4.2
|6.3
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Foot)
Kings vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ and NBCS-CA
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings average 10.2 more points per game (121.1) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Sacramento is 37-11.
- While the Kings are putting up 121.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 130.5 a contest.
- Sacramento connects on 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.9% from deep (10th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.2%.
- The Kings rank second in the NBA with 117.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Kings vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-4
|240
