The Sacramento Kings (39-26) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, De'Aaron Fox, heading into a Saturday, March 11 matchup with the Phoenix Suns (37-29) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

The Kings head into this game on the heels of a 122-117 victory over the Knicks on Thursday. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the team with 24 points (adding 13 rebounds and 10 assists).

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Hamstring 25.5 4.2 6.3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Foot)

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings average 10.2 more points per game (121.1) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Sacramento is 37-11.

While the Kings are putting up 121.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 130.5 a contest.

Sacramento connects on 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.9% from deep (10th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.2%.

The Kings rank second in the NBA with 117.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 240

