Jazz vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (32-35) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (22-46) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-2.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has hit the over in 38 of its 68 games with a set total (55.9%).
- The Jazz are 37-30-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 16 (50%) of those contests.
- This season, Utah has won 12 of its 25 games, or 48%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Jazz.
Jazz vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.2
|229
|117.3
|234.8
|231.3
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.8
|229
|117.5
|234.8
|229.8
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Jazz have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- In home games, Utah sports a worse record against the spread (18-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-15-0).
- The Jazz score 117.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
- When Utah scores more than 117.5 points, it is 27-10 against the spread and 27-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|37-30
|12-16
|38-29
|Hornets
|32-36
|24-27
|29-39
Jazz vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Jazz
|Hornets
|117.2
|111.8
|5
|26
|27-10
|14-4
|27-10
|13-5
|117.3
|117.5
|22
|24
|11-3
|22-12
|11-3
|18-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.