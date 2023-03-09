Talen Horton-Tucker plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, a 120-116 loss to the Mavericks, Horton-Tucker put up 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Horton-Tucker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.2 12.9 Rebounds 4.5 2.8 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.0 5.4 PRA 23.5 14 23 PR 18.5 11 17.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have given up 114 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have allowed 13 makes per contest, 26th in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 16 7 2 2 1 0 0

