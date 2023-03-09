Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the New York Knicks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk, in his most recent time out, had 11 points in a 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Monk's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.6 14.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.5 PRA -- 20 20.4 PR 12.5 16.1 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Malik Monk has made 4.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per game.

Conceding 43 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per contest.

The Knicks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 23 12 4 1 2 0 1

