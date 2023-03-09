The Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-2-2 while scoring 26 total goals (two power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 9.1%). They have conceded 24 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-170)

Lightning (-170) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (38-20-6 overall) have posted a record of 10-6-16 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 27 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

In nine games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Vegas has 12 points (4-9-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 67 points in their 36 games with three or more goals scored.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 21 games this season and has registered 28 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 21-7-3 (45 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 13-12-2 to record 28 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.13 16th 15th 3.06 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 15th 32 Shots 32.4 12th 20th 31.8 Shots Allowed 30.8 11th 2nd 26.2% Power Play % 20.6% 19th 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 79.7% 15th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.