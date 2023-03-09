The Sacramento Kings (38-26) have just one player on the injury report, De'Aaron Fox, for their matchup with the New York Knicks (39-28) at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings came out on top in their most recent matchup 123-108 against the Pelicans on Monday. In the victory, Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 25 points.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Hamstring 25.5 4.3 6.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Kings vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and MSG

Kings Season Insights

The 121.1 points per game the Kings average are 8.7 more points than the Knicks allow (112.4).

Sacramento has a 36-10 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Kings have increased their production quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 129.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 121.1 they've put up over the course of this season.

Sacramento knocks down 13.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 37% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12.3 per game its opponents make at a 37.5% rate.

The Kings' 117 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 114.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Kings vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2 239.5

