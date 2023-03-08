How to Watch the UNLV vs. Wyoming Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MWC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The top-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) is set to play the No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) in the MWC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center tips off at 10:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
- Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Lady Rebels score 77.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.4 the Cowgirls allow.
- When UNLV scores more than 58.4 points, it is 28-2.
- Wyoming is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 71-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|3/6/2023
|Nevada
|W 84-47
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|San Diego State
|W 71-68
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/8/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
