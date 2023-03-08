The top-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) is set to play the No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) in the MWC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center tips off at 10:00 PM.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.

Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Lady Rebels score 77.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.4 the Cowgirls allow.

When UNLV scores more than 58.4 points, it is 28-2.

Wyoming is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

UNLV Schedule