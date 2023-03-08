The top-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) is set to play the No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) in the MWC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center tips off at 10:00 PM.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Lady Rebels score 77.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.4 the Cowgirls allow.
  • When UNLV scores more than 58.4 points, it is 28-2.
  • Wyoming is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/28/2023 @ Nevada W 71-66 Lawlor Events Center
3/6/2023 Nevada W 84-47 Thomas & Mack Center
3/7/2023 San Diego State W 71-68 Thomas & Mack Center
3/8/2023 Wyoming - Thomas & Mack Center

