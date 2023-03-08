UNLV vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) clashing at Thomas & Mack Center (on March 8) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for UNLV.
The Lady Rebels came out on top in their most recent game 71-68 against San Diego State on Tuesday.
UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 70, Wyoming 62
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Lady Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNLV is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
- The Lady Rebels have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- UNLV has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on November 27
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7
- 71-68 over San Diego State (No. 85) on March 7
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 88) on January 19
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +477 scoring differential overall.
- With 76.9 points per game in MWC matchups, UNLV is tallying 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (77.4 PPG).
- The Lady Rebels are scoring 78.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (75.3).
- In 2022-23, UNLV is ceding 60.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 65.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Rebels have been scoring 78.5 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
