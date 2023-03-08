Wednesday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) clashing at Thomas & Mack Center (on March 8) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for UNLV.

The Lady Rebels came out on top in their most recent game 71-68 against San Diego State on Tuesday.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 70, Wyoming 62

UNLV Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Lady Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNLV is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

The Lady Rebels have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

UNLV has 14 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on November 27

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7

71-68 over San Diego State (No. 85) on March 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 88) on January 19

UNLV Performance Insights