The No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (29-2) take on the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (23-9) in the MWC Tournament Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 8:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UNLV vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison

The Aztecs put up an average of 66.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 62.3 the Lady Rebels allow.

San Diego State has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

UNLV's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Lady Rebels record 20.7 more points per game (77.6) than the Aztecs give up (56.9).

When UNLV puts up more than 56.9 points, it is 28-2.

San Diego State is 22-7 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

The Lady Rebels are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% higher than the Aztecs allow to opponents (46.8%).

UNLV Schedule