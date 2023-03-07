Tuesday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (29-2) and the San Diego State Aztecs (23-9) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center (on March 7) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for UNLV.

The Lady Rebels enter this contest on the heels of an 84-47 victory over Nevada on Monday.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 70, San Diego State 62

UNLV Schedule Analysis

On November 27 versus the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in our computer rankings, the Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season, a 73-66 victory at home.

UNLV has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

The Lady Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).

UNLV has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 74) on November 27

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31

UNLV Performance Insights