UNLV vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (29-2) and the San Diego State Aztecs (23-9) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center (on March 7) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for UNLV.
The Lady Rebels enter this contest on the heels of an 84-47 victory over Nevada on Monday.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 70, San Diego State 62
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- On November 27 versus the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in our computer rankings, the Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season, a 73-66 victory at home.
- UNLV has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
- The Lady Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).
- UNLV has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 74) on November 27
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 86) on January 21
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on December 31
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels have a +474 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- With 76.9 points per game in MWC action, UNLV is averaging 0.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (77.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Rebels have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 78.9 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively, UNLV has played better at home this year, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Rebels' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 79.4 points per contest compared to the 77.6 they've averaged this year.
