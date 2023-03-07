Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Horton-Tucker, in his last game (March 5 loss against the Thunder) put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.0 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 4.2 Assists 4.5 3.0 5.6 PRA 20.5 13.7 22.1 PR 16.5 10.7 16.5 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.1



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

He's put up 2.7 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horton-Tucker's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.2 points per contest.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 24.5 assists per game, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 14 2 0 0 0 0 0

