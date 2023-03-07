Kelly Olynyk and his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Olynyk, in his last action, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 129-119 loss to the Thunder.

In this article we will dive into Olynyk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.8 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.2 PRA 21.5 20.8 25.5 PR 18.5 17.6 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kelly Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Mavericks

Olynyk has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Olynyk is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Jazz average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Mavericks have conceded 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have given up 24.5 per contest, ninth in the league.

Conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the best squad in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 28 11 6 3 0 0 0 1/28/2023 15 3 1 2 1 0 0 11/2/2022 23 6 5 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Olynyk or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.