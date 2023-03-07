When the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) and Utah Jazz (31-34) face off at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jordan Clarkson will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 129-119, on Sunday. Clarkson starred with 18 points, and also had four boards and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 18 4 12 2 0 0 Walker Kessler 17 10 0 0 5 0 Kris Dunn 17 2 3 1 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is the Jazz's top scorer (25.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.6), and contributes 1.8 assists.

Clarkson is putting up a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 20.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Jazz get 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

The Jazz receive 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

The Jazz receive 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Walker Kessler 11.2 11.8 0.9 0.4 3.3 0.1 Lauri Markkanen 22.0 6.4 2.0 0.2 0.4 2.0 Kelly Olynyk 14.5 7.8 3.2 0.6 0.6 1.6 Talen Horton-Tucker 12.3 4.2 5.6 0.4 1.3 1.1 Jordan Clarkson 13.2 3.3 4.3 0.4 0.2 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.