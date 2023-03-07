The Utah Jazz (31-34) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (33-32) on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -9.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 26 of 65 games this season.

Utah has had an average of 234.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah has a 35-30-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 21 32.3% 114.0 231 113.2 230.4 223.7 Jazz 26 40% 117.0 231 117.2 230.4 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Jazz have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (18-15-0) than away (17-15-0) this year.

The Jazz put up an average of 117.0 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up.

Utah has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 27-14 overall record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 24-40 4-5 37-28 Jazz 35-30 2-0 36-29

Jazz vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Jazz 114.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.0 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 14-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 17-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-14 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 20-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-4 28-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.