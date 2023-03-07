On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Utah Jazz (31-34) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Dallas Mavericks (33-32). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet RM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-9) 238.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-9.5) 238.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-8.5) 238 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-5.5) - -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 114.0 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.2 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +53 scoring differential overall.
  • The Jazz put up 117.0 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 117.2 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has compiled a 23-39-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Utah has compiled a 34-30-1 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Jazz +100000 +70000 +700
Mavericks +2200 +950 -900

