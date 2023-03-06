How to Watch the UNLV vs. Nevada Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 3:00 PM.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
UNLV vs. Nevada Scoring Comparison
- The Wolf Pack put up only 2.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.8).
- Nevada has an 8-13 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
- Nevada is 8-10 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- The Lady Rebels score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.1).
- When UNLV totals more than 68.1 points, it is 24-0.
- UNLV is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Lady Rebels are making 46% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (49%).
- The Wolf Pack shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Utah State
|W 86-32
|Cox Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|San Diego State
|W 65-59
|Cox Pavilion
|2/28/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 71-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|3/6/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
