The No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 3:00 PM.

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UNLV vs. Nevada Scoring Comparison

The Wolf Pack put up only 2.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.8).

Nevada has an 8-13 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

Nevada is 8-10 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

The Lady Rebels score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.1).

When UNLV totals more than 68.1 points, it is 24-0.

UNLV is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.

The Lady Rebels are making 46% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (49%).

The Wolf Pack shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.

