The No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 3:00 PM.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UNLV vs. Nevada Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolf Pack put up only 2.3 more points per game (65.1) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.8).
  • Nevada has an 8-13 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
  • Nevada is 8-10 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • The Lady Rebels score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (68.1).
  • When UNLV totals more than 68.1 points, it is 24-0.
  • UNLV is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Lady Rebels are making 46% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (49%).
  • The Wolf Pack shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Lady Rebels concede.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Utah State W 86-32 Cox Pavilion
2/25/2023 San Diego State W 65-59 Cox Pavilion
2/28/2023 @ Nevada W 71-66 Lawlor Events Center
3/6/2023 Nevada - Thomas & Mack Center

