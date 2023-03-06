Monday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) at Thomas & Mack Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-58 in favor of UNLV, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Lady Rebels enter this game after a 71-66 victory over Nevada on Tuesday.

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 79, Nevada 58

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels' best win of the season came against the Illinois State Redbirds, a top 100 team (No. 74), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Rebels registered the 73-66 home win on November 27.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

The Lady Rebels have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

UNLV has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 87) on January 21

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 87) on December 31

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 94) on December 29

