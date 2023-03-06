UNLV vs. Nevada Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) versus the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) at Thomas & Mack Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-58 in favor of UNLV, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Lady Rebels enter this game after a 71-66 victory over Nevada on Tuesday.
UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. Nevada Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 79, Nevada 58
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels' best win of the season came against the Illinois State Redbirds, a top 100 team (No. 74), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Rebels registered the 73-66 home win on November 27.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
- The Lady Rebels have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- UNLV has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 87) on January 21
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 87) on December 31
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 94) on December 29
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball) and have a +437 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, UNLV is putting up 76.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (77.4 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Lady Rebels have performed better in home games this year, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game in road games.
- In home games, UNLV is ceding 5.3 fewer points per game (60.5) than on the road (65.8).
- The Lady Rebels have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 77.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.1 points fewer than the 77.4 they've scored this season.
