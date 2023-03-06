The No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) will head into the MWC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 3:00 PM.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nevada vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolf Pack's 65.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 62.8 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Nevada is 8-13 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • Nevada is 8-10 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • The Lady Rebels score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (68.1).
  • UNLV is 24-0 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
  • UNLV is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Lady Rebels are making 46.0% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (49.0%).
  • The Wolf Pack's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Lady Rebels have given up.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Air Force L 76-66 Clune Arena
2/28/2023 UNLV L 71-66 Lawlor Events Center
3/5/2023 Fresno State W 65-53 Thomas & Mack Center
3/6/2023 UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

