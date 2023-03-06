How to Watch the Nevada vs. UNLV Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) will head into the MWC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 3:00 PM.
Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Nevada vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison
- The Wolf Pack's 65.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 62.8 the Lady Rebels allow to opponents.
- Nevada is 8-13 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- Nevada is 8-10 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- The Lady Rebels score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (68.1).
- UNLV is 24-0 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- UNLV is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Lady Rebels are making 46.0% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Wolf Pack concede to opponents (49.0%).
- The Wolf Pack's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Lady Rebels have given up.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 76-66
|Clune Arena
|2/28/2023
|UNLV
|L 71-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|3/5/2023
|Fresno State
|W 65-53
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/6/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
