Nevada vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-58 win for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Wolf Pack head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-53 win against Fresno State on Sunday.
Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Nevada vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 79, Nevada 58
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack's signature victory this season came against the Air Force Falcons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in our computer rankings. The Wolf Pack brought home the 64-59 win at home on January 7.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- The Lady Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on November 25
- 65-53 over Fresno State (No. 255) on March 5
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 255) on January 21
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 281) on January 26
- 64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 281) on December 29
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack's -89 scoring differential (being outscored by three points per game) is a result of putting up 65.1 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (274th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Nevada has scored 64.5 points per game in MWC play, and 65.1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack score 65.4 points per game at home, and 63.7 away.
- Nevada is allowing fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (73.8).
- The Wolf Pack are scoring 62.3 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.8 fewer points than their average for the season (65.1).
