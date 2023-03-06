Monday's game features the UNLV Lady Rebels (28-2) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-21) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-58 win for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Wolf Pack head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-53 win against Fresno State on Sunday.

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 79, Nevada 58

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack's signature victory this season came against the Air Force Falcons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in our computer rankings. The Wolf Pack brought home the 64-59 win at home on January 7.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

The Lady Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on November 25

65-53 over Fresno State (No. 255) on March 5

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 255) on January 21

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 281) on January 26

64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 281) on December 29

Nevada Performance Insights