The Sacramento Kings (37-26) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-33) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 32 of 63 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points.

The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 239.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 34-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won 27, or 69.2%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 32 50.8% 121.1 235.3 118.5 231.9 235.6 Pelicans 21 32.8% 114.2 235.3 113.4 231.9 228.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total eight times.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 32 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 31 games on the road.

The 121.1 points per game the Kings average are 7.7 more points than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

When Sacramento totals more than 113.4 points, it is 28-14 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 34-29 10-7 32-31 Pelicans 30-34 3-8 33-31

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Pelicans 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 28-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-6 34-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 18-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-20 17-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-19

