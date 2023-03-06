Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 138-134 loss to the Timberwolves (his last game) Huerter put up 29 points and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Huerter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.6 PRA 20.5 21.2 20.5 PR 18.5 18.3 17.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.4



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Pelicans

Huerter has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.3% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, conceding 113.4 points per game.

The Pelicans allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 12th in the league, allowing 25 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 14th in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 21 10 0 0 2 0 1

