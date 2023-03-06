Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Barnes had 20 points in his previous game, which ended in a 138-134 loss against the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to place a bet on Barnes' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 21.5 21.4 21.2 PR 19.5 19.8 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Harrison Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Pelicans

Barnes is responsible for attempting 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.4 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 25 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 23 7 2 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.