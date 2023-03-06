The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 138-134 loss to the Timberwolves, Sabonis put up 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.9 20.7 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 12.8 Assists 7.5 6.9 6.4 PRA 40.5 38.2 39.9 PR 32.5 31.3 33.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Pelicans

Sabonis has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 12.9% and 15.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.4 points per game, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 25 per contest, 12th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 27 12 11 3 1 0 0

