De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 138-134 loss to the Timberwolves (his last game) Fox produced 25 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Fox, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.5 31.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.3 7.0 PRA 37.5 36.1 42.8 PR 30.5 29.8 35.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Aaron Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, De'Aaron Fox has made 9.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

Fox is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Fox's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.6 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.4 points per contest.

The Pelicans allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 25 per game, 12th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2022 37 25 2 3 1 0 0 11/3/2021 38 19 2 5 2 0 1 10/29/2021 37 23 7 5 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Fox or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.