The Utah Jazz, Rudy Gay included, square off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-103 loss to the Thunder (his most recent action) Gay produced eight points and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gay's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gay Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 4.9 7.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.0 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 8.9 11.1 PR 11.5 7.9 10 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Rudy Gay Insights vs. the Thunder

Gay has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 1.8 per game, which account for 4.1% and 3.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gay's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 46.8 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 12.8 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Rudy Gay vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 16 8 3 2 1 2 1 2/23/2023 4 0 0 0 0 0 0

