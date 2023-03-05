Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-21) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-21) at Thomas & Mack Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Nevada securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 71-66 loss to UNLV.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nevada vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 65, Fresno State 64

Nevada Schedule Analysis

Against the Air Force Falcons on January 7, the Wolf Pack captured their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.

Nevada has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolf Pack are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on November 25

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 248) on January 21

64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 289) on December 29

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 289) on January 26

68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 347) on February 4

Nevada Performance Insights