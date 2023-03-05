Nevada vs. Fresno State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-21) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (10-21) at Thomas & Mack Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Nevada securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.
In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 71-66 loss to UNLV.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Nevada vs. Fresno State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nevada 65, Fresno State 64
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- Against the Air Force Falcons on January 7, the Wolf Pack captured their signature win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.
- Nevada has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolf Pack are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on November 25
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 248) on January 21
- 64-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 289) on December 29
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 289) on January 26
- 68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 347) on February 4
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (scoring 65.1 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball while allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 281st in college basketball) and have a -101 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Nevada is posting 64.5 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (65.1 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- The Wolf Pack are scoring 65.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 63.7 points per contest.
- Nevada is allowing 62.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (73.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Wolf Pack have been putting up 63.2 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 65.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
