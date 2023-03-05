Jordan Clarkson could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Clarkson, in his most recent action, had nine points and seven assists in a 118-102 win over the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Clarkson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20.9 20.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.4 PRA 33.5 29.2 29.2 PR 28.5 24.9 24.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.1



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 17.8% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Clarkson's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Thunder have given up 46.8 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.8 makes per contest.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 36 24 4 6 2 0 0

