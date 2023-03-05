Lauri Markkanen Injury Status - Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Report March 5
See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (31-33), which currently includes two players listed (including Lauri Markkanen), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34) at Paycom Center on Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Thunder will look for another victory over the Jazz following a 130-103 win on Friday. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder with 27 points, while Markkanen put up 20 for the Jazz.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Back
|25.2
|8.6
|1.8
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet RM
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz score an average of 117 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 116.6 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Utah is 26-10.
- In their previous 10 games, the Jazz are scoring 114 points per game, three fewer points than their season average (117).
- Utah connects on 13.9 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.9% from deep (18th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.8%.
- The Jazz average 113.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and allow 113.4 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-6.5
|235
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.